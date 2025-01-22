Health Advisor Chairs Diabetes Task Force Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Diabetes Task Force was held under the chairmanship of the Advisor to Health, Ihtesham Ali, here on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Dr A.H. Amir, former Project Director of D-Talk and Insulin for Life, Dr Babar Alam, Head of the WHO KP Office, representatives from the Finance and P&D departments, and other task force members.
The health advisor emphasized the urgent need to raise public awareness about diabetes prevention. He directed the relevant authorities to leverage all public communication platforms to ensure widespread awareness among the population.
Highlighting the alarming prevalence of diabetes in the province, he described it as a serious warning and urged officials to implement immediate preventive measures.
“Diabetes is the root cause of numerous health complications. Public awareness about this disease is almost negligible. We aim to integrate information on diabetes prevention into school textbooks,” Ihtesham Ali stated.
During the meeting, it was revealed that, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence rate of diabetes in Pakistan stands at 30%, affecting approximately 33 million people.
It was further noted that diabetes reduces life expectancy by 5 to 10 years. Pakistan ranks as the third-highest country globally in terms of its diabetic population, with the disease rapidly spreading across society.
