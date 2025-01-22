Open Menu

Health Advisor Chairs Diabetes Task Force Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Health Advisor Chairs Diabetes Task Force Meeting

A meeting of the Diabetes Task Force was held under the chairmanship of the Advisor to Health, Ihtesham Ali, here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Diabetes Task Force was held under the chairmanship of the Advisor to Health, Ihtesham Ali, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Dr A.H. Amir, former Project Director of D-Talk and Insulin for Life, Dr Babar Alam, Head of the WHO KP Office, representatives from the Finance and P&D departments, and other task force members.

The health advisor emphasized the urgent need to raise public awareness about diabetes prevention. He directed the relevant authorities to leverage all public communication platforms to ensure widespread awareness among the population.

Highlighting the alarming prevalence of diabetes in the province, he described it as a serious warning and urged officials to implement immediate preventive measures.

“Diabetes is the root cause of numerous health complications. Public awareness about this disease is almost negligible. We aim to integrate information on diabetes prevention into school textbooks,” Ihtesham Ali stated.

During the meeting, it was revealed that, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence rate of diabetes in Pakistan stands at 30%, affecting approximately 33 million people.

It was further noted that diabetes reduces life expectancy by 5 to 10 years. Pakistan ranks as the third-highest country globally in terms of its diabetic population, with the disease rapidly spreading across society.

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan