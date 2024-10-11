Open Menu

Health Advisor Conducts Surprise Visit To District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024

Health Advisor conducts surprise visit to District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health Ihtisham Ali Khan Friday conducted a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital to address the challenges faced by hospital administration, staff, and patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ali Khan Jadoon accompanied the visiting dignitary, Ihtisham Ali inspected several departments, including the ICU, emergency department, operating theater, outpatient department (OPD), and dental department. During his visit, he assessed cleanliness, operational conditions, and the availability of medications within the hospital's current resources.

The health advisor commended Dr Jadoon's performance and emphasized the need for continued improvements in hospital services. Dr Raheel Shahzad from the Provincial Doctors Association was also in attendance.

Syed Aqib Hussain Shah, General Secretary of the paramedics, raised concerns about staff shortages. In response, Ihtisham Ali assured that the issue would be addressed promptly. Senior technical staff member Gul Shiraz was also present during the discussions.

