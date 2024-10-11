Health Advisor Conducts Surprise Visit To District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health Ihtisham Ali Khan Friday conducted a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital to address the challenges faced by hospital administration, staff, and patients.
Medical Superintendent Dr Ali Khan Jadoon accompanied the visiting dignitary, Ihtisham Ali inspected several departments, including the ICU, emergency department, operating theater, outpatient department (OPD), and dental department. During his visit, he assessed cleanliness, operational conditions, and the availability of medications within the hospital's current resources.
The health advisor commended Dr Jadoon's performance and emphasized the need for continued improvements in hospital services. Dr Raheel Shahzad from the Provincial Doctors Association was also in attendance.
Syed Aqib Hussain Shah, General Secretary of the paramedics, raised concerns about staff shortages. In response, Ihtisham Ali assured that the issue would be addressed promptly. Senior technical staff member Gul Shiraz was also present during the discussions.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sabiha’s message of hope attracts art lover at the Pakistan Saga IV art exhibition2 minutes ago
-
Research Skills among young people essential for informed policies2 minutes ago
-
PU distributes copies of Holy Quran with translation2 minutes ago
-
Cheaque distribution ceremony held at Nusurat Bhutto Women University2 minutes ago
-
SCO Meeting: PU exams postponed in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
PU declares results3 minutes ago
-
No room for negligence in anti-dengue activities: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
PM contacts Governor, CM Balochistan, condemns terrorist attack in Duki12 minutes ago
-
Mud-roof collapse leaves five injured12 minutes ago
-
New admission-policy in medical colleges of Punjab comes into effect13 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari calls for laws to regulate social media22 minutes ago
-
DC conducts surveillance to combat mosquito breeding22 minutes ago