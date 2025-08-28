Open Menu

Health Advisor, CS Inaugurates September Round Of SNIDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2025 | 11:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ihtisham Ali and Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday launched September round of Sub- National Immunization Days (SNIDs) by administering polio drops to children.

They also renewed the government’s strong resolve and firm commitment to eradicate the crippling disease of polio from the province.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Secretary Health, Shahidullah, Additional Secretary Health/EOC Coordinator Shafi Ullah Khan, Deputy Coordinator EOC Latif-ur-Rahman, Director EPI, Provincial Team Lead UNICEF, Dr. Inuwa Yao, Team Lead N Stop, Dr Imran, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Ali, Team Lead WHO, Dr Maiwand Ayoub and other relevant officials.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chief Secretary said that the provincial government is undertaking all possible initiatives for eradicating polio, adding that special action plans have been put in place to ensure vaccination every under five child in the campaign.

He said that government is also focusing on strengthening routine immunization to ensure safe future for our generation.

He stressed upon different segments of society including the media to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the significance of polio vaccination.

It is worth mentioning that four-day drive would be conducted in selected districts of the province in two phases wherein more than 5.75 million children under the age of five would be administered with polio drops. During the first phase commencing from September 1, the campaign would be conducted in 16 complete districts including Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kolai Palas, Mardan, Mohmand, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat and Kurram and three partial districts including Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi. During the second phase, commencing from September 15, the campaign would be carried out in District Bajaur as well as in all seven districts of Bannu and D.I Khan Divisions.

Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized all arrangements for the smooth execution of this vaccination campaign. For the successful implementation of this campaign, 27,356 teams of trained polio workers have been formed to administer polio drops to the children. To ensure foolproof security of polio teams during the campaign, approximately 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in the targeted areas.

