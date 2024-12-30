Open Menu

Health Advisor Ensures Timely Delivery Of Emergency Medicines To Parachinar, Sadda

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health Ihtisham Ali has announced that additional emergency medicines have been dispatched from the Health Department’s warehouse to Peshawar Airport for immediate delivery to Parachinar

Detailing the supplies, he stated that 3,500 vials of insulin are being sent to Parachinar, while 1,500 vials of insulin are designated for Sadda.

Detailing the supplies, he stated that 3,500 vials of insulin are being sent to Parachinar, while 1,500 vials of insulin are designated for Sadda.

These essential medicines are part of a shipment worth 2 million PKR, which is being transported to Parachinar via helicopter today.

Ihtisham Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted supply of critical medicines to meet the urgent healthcare needs of the affected areas.

