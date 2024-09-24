Open Menu

Health Advisor For Expeditious Launch Of Online System For Posting, Transfers

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Health Advisor for expeditious launch of online system for posting, transfers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihtisham Ali has directed the health department to expedite the launching of online system for postings and transfers to eliminate fake notifications and allow for real-time verification of all executive orders and notifications.

Presiding over a high level meeting on digitalization of the Health Department here, he directed all District Heath Officers and Medical Superintendents of the hospitals to ensure the use of designated apps and systems for updating their data online.

He further directed that the entire Health Department’s data should be digitized within a month, and all postings and transfers should be managed online.

Furthermore, he said that the Asset Management System should be utilized to enhance the functionality of health centers based on the collected data.

During the meeting, Director ICT Muhammad Khalil briefed the Advisor on the Integrated Health and Population Dashboard, which was being developed to unify all management information systems (MIS) of the Health Department and informed that over 40 programs were being integrated with the department's MIS systems, streamlining operations across the board.

In-charge IT Cell Zaki Ullah provided a comprehensive update on the digitalization efforts within the department and explained that Human Resource records have already been digitized, enabling real-time tracking of vacant and filled positions through the HRMIS system.

He also mentioned the upcoming introduction of the Leave Management System, with district-wise HR data verification pending completion.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Ghafoor Shah, Muhammad Khalil, Director ICT Population Council Islamabad, In-charge IT Cell Zaki Ullah, Assistant Director IT Ashfaq Ahmed, Web Developer Yasin Khan, and other relevant officials.

APP/adi

