Health Advisor For Expeditious Launch Of Online System For Posting, Transfers
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihtisham Ali has directed the health department to expedite the launching of online system for postings and transfers to eliminate fake notifications and allow for real-time verification of all executive orders and notifications.
Presiding over a high level meeting on digitalization of the Health Department here, he directed all District Heath Officers and Medical Superintendents of the hospitals to ensure the use of designated apps and systems for updating their data online.
He further directed that the entire Health Department’s data should be digitized within a month, and all postings and transfers should be managed online.
Furthermore, he said that the Asset Management System should be utilized to enhance the functionality of health centers based on the collected data.
During the meeting, Director ICT Muhammad Khalil briefed the Advisor on the Integrated Health and Population Dashboard, which was being developed to unify all management information systems (MIS) of the Health Department and informed that over 40 programs were being integrated with the department's MIS systems, streamlining operations across the board.
In-charge IT Cell Zaki Ullah provided a comprehensive update on the digitalization efforts within the department and explained that Human Resource records have already been digitized, enabling real-time tracking of vacant and filled positions through the HRMIS system.
He also mentioned the upcoming introduction of the Leave Management System, with district-wise HR data verification pending completion.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Ghafoor Shah, Muhammad Khalil, Director ICT Population Council Islamabad, In-charge IT Cell Zaki Ullah, Assistant Director IT Ashfaq Ahmed, Web Developer Yasin Khan, and other relevant officials.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt Admin, Forest deptt celebrate women week2 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to baby at Rescue 1122 ambulance in Tank1 hour ago
-
PM to attend UNGA opening session, reception by UN secretary-general today1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 205,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Sub-Inspector held for alleged abduction, manhandling of two children4 hours ago
-
Pashtun Culture Day celebrated at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex11 hours ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Governor Punjab11 hours ago
-
PFA organizes Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference11 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab acknowledges importance of sugar industry to economic growth11 hours ago
-
Punjab Assembly passes resolution condemning Afghan Consul General11 hours ago
-
Dr Musadik meets with officials of China National Offshore Oil Corporation11 hours ago
-
Ambassador Bloom for fighting climate change, energy challenges11 hours ago