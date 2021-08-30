Health advisor inaugurates library at NMU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab CM on Health, Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi, inaugurated a library built up by doctors by helping themselves at Nishtar Medical University.

On arrival, Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Mian Adnan, Dr Zahid Sarfaraz, Dr Asif Hussain and others welcomed Hanif Patafi.

He appreciated doctors' efforts for establishing a library.

He praised heap on assistant warden Bhutta hall, Dr Zahid Sanjrani for beautification, gardening and dining arrangements at the hostel.

A group of doctors briefed him about the problems faced by them.

Patafi ensured to get the issues resolved by arranging their meeting with Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar in Lahore.