Health Advisor Inspects DHQ Daggar, Pir Baba; Handed Over Emergency Supplies

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali Sunday, went to Buner district and inspected DHQ Daggar, THQ Pir Baba, medical camp set up by Insaf Doctors Forum, and Pir Baba Bazaar.

The Health Advisor was joined by key officials. He visited patients in hospitals and met with their families. He handed over emergency supplies, including medicines, two mobile clinics, and medical staff to the District Health Officer.

Talking to media representatives, Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali said that I brought medicines, ambulances, and medical staff to Buner. From morning till evening, I visited every health facility and stayed on the ground. We are committed to providing maximum support to the affected population. All health facilities are operational 24/7.

The resilient people of Buner have set an excellent example of government-public cooperation during this disaster.

He added that the people are working shoulder to shoulder with the government machinery in the rescue operation, proving that resilient nations always support their governments in times of crisis.

The Health Advisor informed that emergency health operations are ongoing across Malakand Division, including Swat, Shangla, Dir, and Bajaur. Medicines and medical staff have been deployed everywhere, while the government is considering establishing a Crisis Management Cell at the divisional level to ensure a timely response to any natural calamity.

Furthermore, consignments of emergency medicines have already been dispatched from the provincial warehouse to the affected districts. Coordination with donor agencies has been established to enhance support.

Ihtisham Ali also announced that the Provincial Disaster Surveillance Unit and the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSR) have been activated to monitor potential outbreaks and ensure effective response.

