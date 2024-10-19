Health Advisor Inspects PINS; Praises Govt's Efforts In Healthcare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Health Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Kayani paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday and inspected modern medical
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Health Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Kayani paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday and inspected modern medical
facilities being provided to patients.
During his tour, Dr Kayani highlighted the Punjab government's significant steps in addressing
complex neurological diseases, commending the commendable efforts of doctors
and paramedical staff.
He specifically praised the advanced treatments available at the PINS, such as brain aneurysm
treatment, complex brain surgeries, and spine operations.
Dr Kayani also assured that the Punjab government planed to introduce further improvements
in the healthcare sector which would ease the burden on the common man in the coming
days.
Executive Director of the PINS Prof Dr Asif Bashir, briefed Dr Kayani on the hospital's services,
emphasizing the establishment of a Stroke Center that operates round-the-clock, serving patients
from across Punjab.
He described the PINS as a state-of-the-art institution equipped with modern medical technology, attracting patients nationwide for neuro-related diseases.
Prof Bashir reiterated the PINS' commitment to providing the best care in alignment with the
CM Punjab’s vision, optimizing its resources for public welfare.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azhar Kayani reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing
health services, ensuring that free and quality medical care was extended to all without charge.
He also emphasized that this initiative was a part of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's broader
vision to provide top-tier healthcare to every citizen.
Senior doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff expressed their gratitude to Dr Kayani for his
encouragement and appreciation of their efforts.
Recent Stories
Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th
Football: German Bundesliga table
Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol sho ..
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered
'Best ever' New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights efforts to improve ..
FTT praises govt crackdown on tax evaders; calls for action against illicit toba ..
Migrants leave Albania for Italy as judges reject detention's
Gaza officials accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital
Football: Italian Serie A results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications6 minutes ago
-
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights efforts to improve govt hospitals3 minutes ago
-
EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations2 hours ago
-
Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded2 hours ago
-
Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments2 hours ago
-
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of jail3 hours ago
-
5 arrested carrying illegal weapons, Liquor3 hours ago
-
10 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered3 hours ago
-
KFM mourns Yahya Sinwar's death; calls it a major loss for justice, freedom3 hours ago
-
KP Info Secretary visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan3 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather recorded in city3 hours ago