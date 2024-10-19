(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Health Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Kayani paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday and inspected modern medical

facilities being provided to patients.

During his tour, Dr Kayani highlighted the Punjab government's significant steps in addressing

complex neurological diseases, commending the commendable efforts of doctors

and paramedical staff.

He specifically praised the advanced treatments available at the PINS, such as brain aneurysm

treatment, complex brain surgeries, and spine operations.

Dr Kayani also assured that the Punjab government planed to introduce further improvements

in the healthcare sector which would ease the burden on the common man in the coming

days.

Executive Director of the PINS Prof Dr Asif Bashir, briefed Dr Kayani on the hospital's services,

emphasizing the establishment of a Stroke Center that operates round-the-clock, serving patients

from across Punjab.

He described the PINS as a state-of-the-art institution equipped with modern medical technology, attracting patients nationwide for neuro-related diseases.

Prof Bashir reiterated the PINS' commitment to providing the best care in alignment with the

CM Punjab’s vision, optimizing its resources for public welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azhar Kayani reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing

health services, ensuring that free and quality medical care was extended to all without charge.

He also emphasized that this initiative was a part of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's broader

vision to provide top-tier healthcare to every citizen.

Senior doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff expressed their gratitude to Dr Kayani for his

encouragement and appreciation of their efforts.