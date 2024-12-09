Health Advisor Issues stern orders against delayed medicine supply firms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the directives of Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali, stern action is being initiated against pharmaceutical firms failing to ensure timely delivery of medicines.

District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MSs) have been instructed to enforce the orders strictly.

During a recent DHOs’ conference, the Health Advisor emphasized that firms failing to comply with delivery schedules must face penalties, including blacklisting.

Following this directive, Health Secretary Adeel Shah and Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan have reiterated the importance of swift action to uphold the supply chain’s integrity.

In line with these instructions, a letter issued by the office of Additional Director General for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Abid, directs all DHOs and MSs to initiate disceiplinary proceedings against firms responsible for delays in delivering medicines, disposable items, and other medical equipment under the allocated emergency budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The letter further underscores the need to blacklist non-compliant pharmaceutical companies to ensure accountability.

Moreover, it advises authorities to promptly place new orders for the approved medicines listed in the MCC’s 2024-25 list to avoid future disruptions in healthcare services.

The Health Department remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential medical resources to protect the well-being of the public and enhance the healthcare delivery system.