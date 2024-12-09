Open Menu

Health Advisor Issues Stern Orders Against Delayed Medicine Supply Firms

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Health Advisor Issues stern orders against delayed medicine supply firms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) On the directives of Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali, stern action is being initiated against pharmaceutical firms failing to ensure timely delivery of medicines.

District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MSs) have been instructed to enforce the orders strictly.

During a recent DHOs’ conference, the Health Advisor emphasized that firms failing to comply with delivery schedules must face penalties, including blacklisting.

Following this directive, Health Secretary Adeel Shah and Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan have reiterated the importance of swift action to uphold the supply chain’s integrity.

In line with these instructions, a letter issued by the office of Additional Director General for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Abid, directs all DHOs and MSs to initiate disceiplinary proceedings against firms responsible for delays in delivering medicines, disposable items, and other medical equipment under the allocated emergency budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The letter further underscores the need to blacklist non-compliant pharmaceutical companies to ensure accountability.

Moreover, it advises authorities to promptly place new orders for the approved medicines listed in the MCC’s 2024-25 list to avoid future disruptions in healthcare services.

The Health Department remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential medical resources to protect the well-being of the public and enhance the healthcare delivery system.

Related Topics

Budget All

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

5 minutes ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

16 minutes ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

4 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan