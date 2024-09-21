Health Advisor KP Crackdowns Against Spurious Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser for Health Ehtesham Ali has directed Director General Drugs and Pharmacy Services to launch a campaign against spurious, substandard drugs in the province.
Health Advisor Ehtisham Ali has said that the supply of fake and substandard medicines in the market is unbearable for the health department, for which Director General Drugs and Pharmacy Services Dr.
Abbas and his team have been tasked to start from Chitral.
He directed to launch a massive crackdown on the suppliers and sellers of fake and substandard medicines in all districts up to Waziristan.
He appealed to the public to inform the concerned officials about any Any unregistered medicine warehouse or a factory in their localities.
On the other hand, DG Drugs Dr. Abbas has instructed the drug inspectors of all districts to carried intelligence-based operations in collaboration with FIA.
APP/adi
