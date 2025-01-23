Health Advisor makes surprise visit to Provincial Health Services Academy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, made an unannounced visit to the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) to review the mandatory four-month training program for management cadre doctors, required for promotion from Grade 18 to Grade 19.

During the visit, he interacted with trainee doctors and assessed the progress of their training.

Director General PHSA, Dr. Abdul Waheed, briefed the advisor on the academy's overall functioning and the ongoing training initiatives under the Human Capital Investment Program.

The advisor also inspected the construction activities underway at the facility and emphasized the critical role of PHSA in enhancing the capacity of the province’s healthcare workforce.

Focusing on Strengthening of PHSA, the advisor stressed the need to align PHSA with modern standards and pledged to strengthen it both financially and administratively.

While Addressing Student Issues the advisors directed Immediate resolution of nurses regarding training and tasked DG PHSA to expedite all formalities to resolve administrative hurdles.

Ihtisham directed the launch of a one-year paid internship program for graduates, Introduction of an evening shift for the BS program, Filling the staff shortage on a priority basis, Recovery of encroached PHSA properties and Operationalization of the newly constructed Bajaur Nursing College at the earliest.

The health advisor instructed the digitization of healthcare training and emphasized ensuring merit-based admissions in nursing colleges. He reiterated the government's commitment to raising the quality of healthcare education and training, which would directly translate into improved healthcare delivery for the public.

The visit underscored the provincial government’s focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, addressing staff concerns, and modernizing medical training to meet evolving challenges.