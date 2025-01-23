Health Advisor Makes Surprise Visit To Provincial Health Services Academy
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, made an unannounced visit to the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) to review the mandatory four-month training program for management cadre doctors, required for promotion from Grade 18 to Grade 19.
During the visit, he interacted with trainee doctors and assessed the progress of their training.
Director General PHSA, Dr. Abdul Waheed, briefed the advisor on the academy's overall functioning and the ongoing training initiatives under the Human Capital Investment Program.
The advisor also inspected the construction activities underway at the facility and emphasized the critical role of PHSA in enhancing the capacity of the province’s healthcare workforce.
Focusing on Strengthening of PHSA, the advisor stressed the need to align PHSA with modern standards and pledged to strengthen it both financially and administratively.
While Addressing Student Issues the advisors directed Immediate resolution of nurses regarding training and tasked DG PHSA to expedite all formalities to resolve administrative hurdles.
Ihtisham directed the launch of a one-year paid internship program for graduates, Introduction of an evening shift for the BS program, Filling the staff shortage on a priority basis, Recovery of encroached PHSA properties and Operationalization of the newly constructed Bajaur Nursing College at the earliest.
The health advisor instructed the digitization of healthcare training and emphasized ensuring merit-based admissions in nursing colleges. He reiterated the government's commitment to raising the quality of healthcare education and training, which would directly translate into improved healthcare delivery for the public.
The visit underscored the provincial government’s focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, addressing staff concerns, and modernizing medical training to meet evolving challenges.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoE achieves prominent position in Times Higher Education Rankings 20252 minutes ago
-
PU suspends 6 for torturing 2 students2 minutes ago
-
Labour Court Haripur rescheduled press club elections2 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor makes surprise visit to Provincial Health Services Academy2 minutes ago
-
DWP- AJK discusses Development projects worth billion of rupees2 minutes ago
-
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
DIG Nasir Mahmood Satti briefs NIPA participants on regional policing strategies12 minutes ago
-
FC personnel martyred in firing incident in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police committed to ensuring traders’ security: DIG Raza12 minutes ago
-
National football heroes to train students for sport's promotion21 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides extension in contract of School Leaders: Tarakai21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for successfully foiling infiltration attempt by Khawarijs in ..22 minutes ago