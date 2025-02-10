Open Menu

Health Advisor Meets Protesting Employees, Issues Directive For Problem Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health, Ihtesham Ali on Monday met with protesting employees of "Strengthening Rehabilitation Services for Physically Disabled Persons" project and issued directives for immediate resolution of problems faced by them.

The employees of the project staged a protest outside the Health Department to demand the release of their unpaid salaries. During the protest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali listened to their grievances. Speaking with the representatives of the protesting employees, the Health Advisor stated that the project had been sent to the Planning and Development (P&D) Department for revision for the fourth time and was being actively followed up.

He expressed concern over the injustice of seven months of unpaid salaries for 54 physiotherapists and three support staff.

"How can my staff work if they don’t receive their salaries?" the Health Advisor questioned. On the instructions of the Health Advisor, Secretary P&D Adeel Shah immediately signed the summary and forwarded the file to the Additional Chief Secretary.

Upon assurance from the ACS that the file would be signed, the employees thanked the Health Advisor and ended their protest.

