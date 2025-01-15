Health Advisor Pays Suprise Visit To DHQ Landi Kotal
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Advisor on Health, Ehtesham Ali made a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Landi Kotal where he met with the staff and interact with patients in the emergency ward.
Official sources said on Wednesday, Ehtesham Ali visited the District Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal at night following public complaints. He met with the staff present at the hospital and inquired about the condition of patients in the emergency ward.
During his visit, the advisor inspected stock of medicines in the store to check their expiry dates. He expressed his displeasure over the unavailability of medicines in the emergency ward and reprimanded the Medical Superintendent (MS) for the absence of staff at the emergency counter during nighttime.
The advisor also summoned the MS to his office over the mismanagement in the hospital and the lack of medicines in the emergency ward. He stated the MS would be questioned about the administrative issues in the hospital.
Advisor on Health Ehtesham Ali’s surprise visit was aimed at addressing public grievances and ensuring improved hospital management.
