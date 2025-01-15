Open Menu

Health Advisor Pays Suprise Visit To DHQ Landi Kotal

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Health Advisor pays suprise visit to DHQ Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Advisor on Health, Ehtesham Ali made a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Landi Kotal where he met with the staff and interact with patients in the emergency ward.

Official sources said on Wednesday, Ehtesham Ali visited the District Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal at night following public complaints. He met with the staff present at the hospital and inquired about the condition of patients in the emergency ward.

During his visit, the advisor inspected stock of medicines in the store to check their expiry dates. He expressed his displeasure over the unavailability of medicines in the emergency ward and reprimanded the Medical Superintendent (MS) for the absence of staff at the emergency counter during nighttime.

The advisor also summoned the MS to his office over the mismanagement in the hospital and the lack of medicines in the emergency ward. He stated the MS would be questioned about the administrative issues in the hospital.

Advisor on Health Ehtesham Ali’s surprise visit was aimed at addressing public grievances and ensuring improved hospital management.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Visit Landi Kotal

Recent Stories

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes f ..

US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected t ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week

1 hour ago
 Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks ..

Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench

1 hour ago
 Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Wazir ..

Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs80 ..

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025

7 hours ago
 'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

16 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

16 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

16 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan