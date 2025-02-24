Health Advisor pays surprise visit to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), inspect various departments, ongoing projects

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Health Advisor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ihtesham Ali, paid a surprise visit to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Monday.

He was accompanied by Director General Health Services Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Additional Director General Public Health Dr. Shahid Younas, and Chief Executive of Sehat Card, Dr. Riaz Tanoli.

During his visit to the Sehat Card Pharmacy, he was briefed on the Sehat Card pharmacy medicine distribution process to the admitted patients in the wards.

Advisor personally checked the pharmacy store and found availability of branded and Multi national standard medicines.

He appreciated the efforts of the hospital administration for ensuring better health and supply of quality medicines.

He was also given a detailed briefing on Total Lab Automation, a significant step towards modernizing diagnostic services at KTH.

Commending the initiative, he suggested the establishment of collection points in other Districts so that people across the province could also benefit from state of art/ modern services.

Later, the Health Advisor visited the Cath Lab of KTH and directed sehat card authorities to activate the facility for cath lab under the Sehat Card scheme as soon as possible to ensure top-notch cardiac care for patients.

During the visit, the Health Advisor inspected the site of Pakhtunkhwa Transplant Center and received a detailed briefing from the hospital’s Director, Dr.

Muhammad Zafar Afridi.

He was briefed that Establishment of transplant centre was discussed during board of Governors meeting on 20th February 2025, minutes will be released soon.

Ihtisham Ali said that CM has instructed him to visit and expedite the work on project, for which the KP Government has already approved Rs. 500 Million.

The center will initially start for kidney and later Bone marrow and Liver transplant.

He Termed the project as a top priority of the KP Government, the Health Advisor stated that patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa currently have to travel to other cities for transplants, which imposes a heavy financial burden on them.

However, once operational, the center will provide free transplants under the Sehat Card program, bringing significant relief to the people of the province.

The advisor was informed that the hospital is awaiting the Board of Governors (BOG) meeting minutes, accordingly action will be taken.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing modern and high-quality healthcare services to the public and assured that international standards of medical care will be maintained at Khyber Teaching Hospital.