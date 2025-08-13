Health advisor takes notice of high dengue cases in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtisham Ali here Wednesday took notice of the increase of dengue in Charsadda and directed relevant authorities to initiate urgent response measures.

A total of 50 dengue cases have been reported from the district in August, prompting intensified response activities at both the district and provincial levels, says an official statement here.

On the Advisor’s instructions, a dengue isolation ward has been established at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Charsadda to ensure timely and quality treatment for all affected patients.

Furthermore, a team of experts from the Field Epidemiology & Training Program (FETP) and the Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Unit (PDSRU) has been deployed to the district to assist the local health teams in investigation, surveillance, and vector control operations.

The District Disease Prevention & Response Unit (DDPRU) Charsadda has submitted a detailed field visit report, identifying BHU Rajjar, Ameer Abad Muhammad Zai, and surrounding localities as dengue hotspots.

Indoor larval breeding was found during inspections, and immediate measures were taken to eliminate breeding sites.

A crash surveillance plan has been developed for the affected Union Council, with the Health Facility Incharge designated as Team Lead, supported by three Area Incharges.

These officials will work with Lady Health Worker (LHW) teams to conduct door-to-door surveillance and community awareness to ensure 100% coverage.

The report also highlighted a major waste dumping site near Rajjar Bazar as a high-risk mosquito breeding ground. TMA Charsadda has been instructed to conduct immediate cleanup operations, maintain a continuous cleanliness drive, and establish an effective waste disposal system to prevent future cases.

In addition, other line departments particularly the education Department have been urged to take preventive measures, including emptying and cleaning school water reservoirs during vacations to avoid mosquito breeding.

Advisor Ihtisham Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to mobilizing all available resources, strengthening community engagement, and ensuring interdepartmental coordination for effective dengue prevention and control in Charsadda.

APP/fam