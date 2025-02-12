Open Menu

Health Advisor Takes Notice Of Outdated Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Health advisor takes notice of outdated vehicles

Provincial Advisor Health Ihtesham Ali on Wednesday taken serious notice of outdated vehicles and unusable equipment within the health department directing concerned authorities to provide detailed reports of non-functional vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Provincial Advisor Health Ihtesham Ali on Wednesday taken serious notice of outdated vehicles and unusable equipment within the health department directing concerned authorities to provide detailed reports of non-functional vehicles.

Health department has also been asked to submit details of unusable medical equipment and other obsolete items.

Expressing strong displeasure over unused equipment, the health advisor has sought complete reports within two weeks.

He said that outdated and unusable items would be auctioned timely and in accordance with approved procedure.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

2 minutes ago
 Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

16 minutes ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

31 minutes ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

8 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costum ..

Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcem ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee

8 minutes ago
 Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

8 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan