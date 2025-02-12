Health advisor takes notice of outdated vehicles

Provincial Advisor Health Ihtesham Ali on Wednesday taken serious notice of outdated vehicles and unusable equipment within the health department directing concerned authorities to provide detailed reports of non-functional vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Provincial Advisor Health Ihtesham Ali on Wednesday taken serious notice of outdated vehicles and unusable equipment within the health department directing concerned authorities to provide detailed reports of non-functional vehicles.

Health department has also been asked to submit details of unusable medical equipment and other obsolete items.

Expressing strong displeasure over unused equipment, the health advisor has sought complete reports within two weeks.

He said that outdated and unusable items would be auctioned timely and in accordance with approved procedure.

