Health Advisor takes notice of reports on medicine shortage in Upper Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Health Advisor to KP Chief Minister, Ihtesham Ali has taken notice of reports circulating on social media regarding a shortage of medicines in Upper Kurram.

Addressing the matter, he confirmed that medicines worth Rs. 12.4 million have been dispatched to Kurram today, bringing the total supply to over Rs. 30 million so far. He further stated that medicines were distributed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Upper Kurram today as well. Renowned humanitarian Faisal Edhi has also arrived in Parachinar with an air ambulance to support the relief efforts.

The Health Advisor reassured the public that the government is fully aware of the challenging situation in Upper and Lower Kurram and is extending all possible support. He clarified that after reviewing the reports, it was confirmed that the supply of medicines has not stopped or been disrupted. He emphasized that facts are being misrepresented on social media.

Ihtesham Ali personally contacted the Medical Superintendents of Parachinar and Sadda, as well as the DHOs of Upper and Lower Kurram, and confirmed that no deaths have been reported due to a shortage of medicines.

Due to road closures, medicines are being delivered via the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s helicopter.

The Health Advisor explained that delays in clearing and accessing medicines at airports are unavoidable but being managed efficiently. Today, the third consignment of medicines and essential vaccines was successfully delivered to Upper Kurram and Sadda.

In addition, medicines and vaccines sufficient for the next two months have been supplied to Upper and Lower Kurram. Emergency medicines have been dispatched to the Medical Superintendent of DHQ Parachinar and THQ Sadda.

The Health Advisor also shared that 1,800 kilograms of medicines were delivered to Kurram today alone. The government remains committed to providing uninterrupted medical assistance and ensuring healthcare facilities are accessible during this challenging period.