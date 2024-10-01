Health Advisor visits Directorate General of Health Services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali paid a visit to the Directorate General of Health Services, where Director General Dr. Mahmmad Saleem provided a comprehensive briefing. Additional Director Generals and other senior directors attended the meeting.

The DG Health presented an overview of the functions and powers of the Directorate General, along with a detailed assessment of the facilities and medical equipment available in the province's hospitals.

During the briefing, the Health Advisor instructed DG Health to ensure the availability of medicines and staff in all hospitals, including those in remote areas of the province.

He emphasized the importance of making all postings, transfers, and other public-related services fully accessible online as soon as possible.

Director General of Drugs, Dr Abbas provided a detailed report on the ongoing crackdown against counterfeit and substandard medicines in the province.

He informed the Health Advisor that all processes, from applying for licenses to their issuance, have been digitized. He also mentioned that the construction of the Swat Drug Testing Laboratory is nearing completion, and once operational, it will expedite drug testing processes, especially after medicine procurement.

The Health Advisor directed the DG Drugs to activate mobile labs and deploy them across various cities in the province to ensure quicker testing of medicine quality.

He further emphasized that there would be no compromise on the availability of counterfeit and substandard medicines in the market and instructed DG Drugs to take the strictest measures to prevent this.