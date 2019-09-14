UrduPoint.com
Health Advisor Visits Mian Mir Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Health Advisor visits Mian Mir Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi visited Mian Mir Hospital Lahore to inquire after the patients.

Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi inspected healthcare facilities being provided in the hospital by visiting dengue, emergency and other wards.

MS of the hospital Dr Tahir Khalil informed the advisor about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

The advisor inquired about the patients regarding behavior of doctors and paramedical staff.

He said that efforts were being made by the government for ensuring quality healthcare facilities to the patients.

