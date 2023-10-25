Health advisory issued for prevention "Seasonal Influenza" virus

The provincial government has issued a health advisory for the prevention and control of seasonal Influenza across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The provincial government has issued a health advisory for the prevention and control of seasonal Influenza across the province.

In a letter issued by the Director General Health Sindh Dr Irshad Ali Memon, all District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents, Executive Directors, Directors of government hospitals, and medical institutes were advised to take precautionary and preventive measures to stop the spread of seasonal Influenza in their respective areas.

Keeping in view of the increasing risk of Seasonal Influenza spread during the current season, preventive and control measures must be implemented to avoid a surge of Influenza cases, DG Health said.

As per the guidelines, a contagious viral respiratory illness caused by an influenza virus causes both seasonal epidemics and pandemics which has an RNA genome that has three types named Influenza Viruses A, B and C.

All health officers have been directed to take preventive measures by providing medical treatment to the patients if the virus spreads.