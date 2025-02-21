Open Menu

Health Advocates Urge To Take Strict Measures To Combat Rising Youth Addiction

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Health advocates on Friday urged to make strong regulations on tobacco and emerging nicotine products to safeguard youth health, imposing levy on all such products.

Addressing a policy dialogue on regulation on tobacco and emerging products organized by Aurat Foundation, they urged the provincial government of Sindh to take strict measures to combat rising youth addiction and protect public health.

They said that tobacco and emerging nicotine products’ consumption has been increasing among the youth due to operational obstacle in tobacco control laws and policies is Sindh.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Government of Sindh, Ms. Shaheena Sher Ali said that the Government of Sindh is cognizant of the issues being faced by the youth and the menace of tobacco and emerging products.

The minister said, “With pleasure I note that in Sindh we have recently promulgated a comprehensive policy on tobacco control in the province. We have a fully functional Provincial tobacco Control Cell at the Directorate of Health Services and our compliance of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2002 in and around schools is effective”.

Shaheena Sher Ali vowed that the tobacco and emerging nicotine products will be controlled through legislation, administrative powers and social actions in the province of Sindh.

The minister assured for making sincere efforts to impose tax and levies on tobacco and emerging nicotine products as well as brining new legislation for controlling such harmful substances.

Sukhdev Hemnani, spokesperson of the Sindh Government lauded the efforts of Aurat Foundation for saving millions of lives by working on the tobacco and nicotine control. He assured that the governments of Sindh will exploit all possible venues, including legislation and imposition of levy, to control the menace of tobacco, nicotine and drugs.

Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chief Advisor to the Sindh Education and Literacy Department said that the Sindh education and literacy department is implementing the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2002 in letter and spirit.

Dr. Parvez Ahmed Shaikh, representative of the Directorate of Health Services Sindh elaborated the role of Provincial Tobacco Control Cell establish by the Government of Sindh to streamline policies on tobacco control. He suggested that research should be conducted on various aspects of tobacco’s negative effects.

MPAs Ms. Marvi Rashdi, Ms. Qurat Ul Ain, Ms. Bilquis Mukhtar, and Ms. Kiran Masood offered full support for controlling tobacco and other nicotine products.

MPA Ms. Maleeha Manzoor through a resolution demanded to impose a provincial excise tax on tobacco and emerging nicotine products, with the revenue generated earmarked for public health initiatives, including anti-tobacco campaigns and healthcare infrastructure development.

Dr. Saima Saeed, consultant Pulmonologist talked about the hazardous of tobacco and nicotine usage. She explained in detail the medical aftermaths like cancer, lung cancers, respiratory diseases and risks of passive smoking.

Ms. Mumtaz Mughal, Director Program of Aurat Foundation, elaborated that as the menace of tobacco directly or indirectly affects women, if their family members fell into the trap of smoking, thus Aurat Foundation considers a strategic move to tackle tobacco control through women folks.

Malka Khan, Provincial Manager of Aurat Foundation, highlighted organization’s struggle and contribution for the rights of women.

Resident Director of Aurat Foundation Sindh Ms. Muneezeh Khan sought support from public for regulating the tobacco and emerging products in the province of Sindh.

