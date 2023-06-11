Health authorities advises vaccination of sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :To avoid the spread of Congo fever and lumpy skin viruses on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid Ul Azha, the District Health Authority has asked the Live Stock Department to vaccinate the animals being transported to city cattle markets.

Talking to APP here Sunday, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed said that as sacrificial animals were being transported in the city areas, it has been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from the spread of viruses by taking preventive measures.

He advised the people to slaughter the animals during day time on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha while the Livestock Department was instructed to ensure vaccination of the animals being brought to the city or cattle markets.

Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a lethal disease caused by the Congo virus which is present in a tick in animals.

It may be mentioned here that around 200 small and big animals had arrived at the Eid cattle market at Bhatta Chowk and the number was increasing with each passing day.

