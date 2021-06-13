Health authorities asked to achieve corona vaccination target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Commissioner (ADC) Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi on Sunday directed the health authorities of the four districts to achieve target set for corona vaccination.

Addressing a review meeting on corona vaccination, he said that vaccination centers had been set up across the division in proportion to the population where all facilities had been provided.

He said that targets should be set on weekly and daily basis and full awareness campaign should be launched among people in this regard.

The ADC said that complete end of lockdown would not be possible till hundred percent vaccination against coronavirus.

During the meeting, the chief executive officers of health authority of the four districts gave a detailed briefing on the steps to be taken for corona vaccination and targets achieved so far.

The meeting was attended by Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz,ACG Qudsia Naz and officers concerned including CEOs Health Authorities of thefour districts through video link.