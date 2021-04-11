UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Authorities Asked To Educate Citizens On Corona Safety Measures

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Health authorities asked to educate citizens on Corona safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Sunday asked the authorities concerned to effectively observe COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and create awareness in public about the importance of Corona safety measures.

According to an official of the ministry, provinces have been asked to support the efforts of the Federal government in the proper implementation of its strategies to contain Coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this third wave.

The local administrations and citizens have also been asked to rigorously observe Corona SOPs in their respective cities for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

The official said that people are being appealed to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask, etc.

He said there were threats of the spread of the COVID-19 and the federal government has asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases.

He said that keeping in view the increasing number of Corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices, and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing masks in public places.

He asked the citizens to support the efforts of the government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said that the government's guidelines provide practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during shopping and visiting markets.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help to reduce the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.

\395

Related Topics

World Business Sunday Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

35 minutes ago

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed hundreds o ..

36 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness as pa ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.