Health Authorities Empowered To Raid Quackery Centres

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

Health authorities empowered to raid quackery centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has empowered all medical superintendents, district, tehsil and town health officers to conduct raids at quackery centres in their areas.

A notification has been issued in this regard, giving details that the above said authorities could conduct raids in pursuant to the Punjab Healthcare Commission directive No PHC/COO/491(a) and under the Supreme Court directions regarding control of quackery in the country.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 36 of the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010, the officers of District Health Authority Lahore, MS, DHOs, THOs, In-charge EPI Cell, all deputy DHOs have been authorised to visit the assigned areas/ clinics of quacks under the jurisdiction to curb the menace of quackery.

The DCOs, assistant commissioners of each district and tehsil would monitor the entire operation and provide administrative support to the raiding teams. The chief executive officer, District Health Authority, Lahore, would be overall in-charge in this regard.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) would provide police assistance during the operation.

As per Pakistan Medical Association report, around 600,000 quacks have been working across the country. Different health organisations including Pakistan Pharmacists Association and Drugs Lawyers Forum have appreciated the action of the Punjab government and termed it a step in the right direction.

