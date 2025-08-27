Health Authorities Mobilize Over Flood Risk
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) All government hospitals in the Gujrat district have been instructed to remain on
high alert in view of recent heavy rains and the possibility of flooding.
Hospitals will continue to operate normally while Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels teams
will set up camps in flood-affected areas to provide medical assistance.
Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Gujrat, Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim, directed
District Health Officer of Preventive Services, Dr Syed Aitezaz Ahmed, to monitor hospitals
and flood-hit areas and ensure timely medical support.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra vows to safeguard, promote cultural heritage2 minutes ago
-
Health authorities mobilize over flood risk2 minutes ago
-
Power thieves nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Liquid ice heroin seized from passenger2 minutes ago
-
District Peace Committee Meeting Scheduled to Ensure Peaceful Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Five held,98 kites recovered12 minutes ago
-
Orderly room held to address Tank police’s problems12 minutes ago
-
Drive against encroachments intensified in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
Seven held with contraband32 minutes ago
-
DPO warns SHOs over poor performance in monthly crime review meeting52 minutes ago
-
SSC 2nd annual exam scheduled52 minutes ago
-
District admin discuss development projects & public facilities52 minutes ago