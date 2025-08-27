Open Menu

Health Authorities Mobilize Over Flood Risk

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) All government hospitals in the Gujrat district have been instructed to remain on

high alert in view of recent heavy rains and the possibility of flooding.

Hospitals will continue to operate normally while Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels teams

will set up camps in flood-affected areas to provide medical assistance.

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Gujrat, Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim, directed

District Health Officer of Preventive Services, Dr Syed Aitezaz Ahmed, to monitor hospitals

and flood-hit areas and ensure timely medical support.

