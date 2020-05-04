UrduPoint.com
Health Authorities Seals Court As Judge Tested Corona Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Health authorities seals court as judge tested corona positive

The court of 11th Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, who was tested positive with the coronavirus the other day, was sealed by the authorities here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The court of 11th Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, who was tested positive with the coronavirus the other day, was sealed by the authorities here on Monday.

A team of the District Health Office also collected samples of 7 staff members of the court and sent the samples for tests to Research and Diagnostic Lab of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences.

Meanwhile, the judge has been put under isolation at his own residence.

He was earlier taken to Government Hospital Kohsar from where the sample of his nasopharyngeal swab was sent for test to the lab of Agha Khan University Hospital.

