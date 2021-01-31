UrduPoint.com
Health Authorities To Discourage Use Of Ambulances For Carrying Bodies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Director General Health Sindh has directed concerned authorities to discourage using government ambulance services for carrying bodies from hospitals as these vehicles are only for shifting critically sick people for one to another health facility on medical advice.

According to a letter addressed by DG Health Sindh to all District Health officers, Medical Superintendents of DHQs, THQs, RHCs and UHCs, they were advised to disseminate awareness about proper utilization of government ambulance services in public interest.

Dr. Irshad Memon further elaborated that the dead deserve profound honour to them and where necessary, their movement should be carried out in graceful manner and coffin carries and neat and clean vehicles.

The use of ambulances should be discouraged for the purpose, he stressed.

The ambulances are for transportation of people on urgent medical help, DG health said and suggested that the placement of standees on important points in hospitals would prove helpful in providing awareness regarding utilization of ambulances.

All DHOs, Medical Superintendents of all tertiary care hospitals, DHQs, THQs, RHCs and UHCs to place such standees written in three languages should be placed at prominent points in the hospitals to disseminate awareness regarding the purpose, letter said.

