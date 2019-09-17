Health authority acquires 60-kanal land for setting up new hospital

The district health authority (DHA) has acquired a land of 60-kanal for setting up a new hospital in Johria near Chakri in a bid to provide best health facilities to the people at their doorstep

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The district health authority (DHA) has acquired a land of 60-kanal for setting up a new hospital in Johria near Chakri in a bid to provide best health facilities to the people at their doorstep.

District Planning Officer DHA Dr.

Ali Ahsan told APP that earlier Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had sought feasibility report for the establishment of a new 100-bed hospital in Johria.

He said the authority has acquired the land of 60-kanal which was owned by the Punjab government.

Ahsan informed that the initial estimate of the setting up of the hospital was Rs 500 million and PC-1 of the project would be sent to provincial government for approval after receiving the technical report.