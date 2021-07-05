UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Authority Advises Citizen To Use Masks While Visiting Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Health Authority advises citizen to use masks while visiting cattle markets

In order to avoid COVID-19 spread and Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, District Health Authority(DHA) has advised the residents to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals were being transported to the city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to avoid COVID-19 spread and Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, District Health Authority(DHA) has advised the residents to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals were being transported to the city areas.

District Health Officer(DHO) for infectious diseases, Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) had already issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated at the end of this month.

According to the advisory, he said that citizens have been asked to select slaughtering sites away from the populated areas and avoid crowding at the place of slaughtering.

Meanwhile, to avoid from Congo virus, the DHO advised the people to wear light-coloured clothing during a visit to the animal market so that ticks can be easily detected on the clothes and regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks; if found, remove them safely; and use approved repellents on clothing and skin.

He explained that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a disease caused by a tick-borne virus and vector for the CCHF virus.

"Numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are silent carriers of this virus and the adult ticks feed on these animals "he added.

/395

Related Topics

Visit Congo Market From

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

16 minutes ago

Hackers demand $70 mn after Kaseya ransomware atta ..

1 minute ago

Rescuers Find 3 More Bodies at Site of Surfside Co ..

1 minute ago

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Files Appeal Over US Cour ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condoles death of columnists Masood ..

1 minute ago

Three Large Companies in Madrid Open COVID-19 Vacc ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.