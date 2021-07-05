Health Authority advises citizen to use masks while visiting cattle markets

In order to avoid COVID-19 spread and Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, District Health Authority(DHA) has advised the residents to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals were being transported to the city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to avoid COVID-19 spread and Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha, District Health Authority(DHA) has advised the residents to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals were being transported to the city areas.

District Health Officer(DHO) for infectious diseases, Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) had already issued guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated at the end of this month.

According to the advisory, he said that citizens have been asked to select slaughtering sites away from the populated areas and avoid crowding at the place of slaughtering.

Meanwhile, to avoid from Congo virus, the DHO advised the people to wear light-coloured clothing during a visit to the animal market so that ticks can be easily detected on the clothes and regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks; if found, remove them safely; and use approved repellents on clothing and skin.

He explained that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a disease caused by a tick-borne virus and vector for the CCHF virus.

"Numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are silent carriers of this virus and the adult ticks feed on these animals "he added.

