Health Authority advises people to adopt safety measures in monsoon season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority on Wednesday urged the people to ensure proper oral, internal and external hygiene to keep diseases at bay.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Faiza Kanwal appealed the public to remain careful, as the body's immunity reduced during monsoon and made it vulnerable to many diseases, which were commonly associated with this season.

The CEO informed APP that the diseases associated with monsoon were malaria, jaundice, gastrointestinal infections like typhoid and cholera.

She said puddles of water, which got stagnant due to rainwater, became a breeding ground for mosquitoes and cause spread of diseases like malaria and dengue.

Dr Faiza advised people to use mosquito net or mosquito repellants, mats and coils to keep themselves safe.

She also cautioned the people to avoid walking in stranded or filthy water during the rainy season, adding, this might lead to numerous fungal infections, which mostly affect toes and nails of human body.

The CEO asked the diabetic patients to take special care of their feet and always keep them dry and clean.

