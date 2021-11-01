Health authority asks barbershops, beauty salons to get registration by December 31

To contain the rising spread of Hepatitis disease, the District Health Authority had asked the owners of barbershops and beauty salons to get their businesses registered with the authority till December 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :To contain the rising spread of Hepatitis disease, the District Health Authority had asked the owners of barbershops and beauty salons to get their businesses registered with the authority till December 31.

The health Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the Punjab Primary and secondary health department has made hepatitis free certificates mandatory for people related to these businesses.

He said the health authority had started free of cost registration of these outlets while after inspecting the saloons, the same would be registered permanently after going through hepatitis free tests of their staff.

Dr Waqar urged them to get their shops registered with the authority otherwise the same would be sealed after January 1, 2022.

/395