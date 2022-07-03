UrduPoint.com

Health Authority Claims To Achieve Polio Vaccination Target

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Health Authority claims to achieve polio vaccination target

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :District Health Authority on Sunday claimed to have achieved the anti-polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive, which concluded on July 3.

Talking to APP, Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said over 948,000 children below the five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

He said vaccination of children who remained unattended during the campaign would continue at the transit points of the city.

Hussain informed that during the drive, polio drops were administered in 210 union councils of the district, including the slums.

He said 4,465 polio teams, including 856 area inmates and 242 medical officers, participated in the drive to complete the immunization task.

In addition, the immunization was also carried out at 321 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

He added that the drive was also utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the officials of the District Health Authority to give special attention to polio refusal and unattended cases and convince the parents that polio drops were not harmful.

Tahir said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society, and it was our collective responsibility to make the country polio-free.

