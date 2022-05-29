UrduPoint.com

Health Authority Completes Anti-polio Vaccination Target In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Health authority completes anti-polio vaccination target in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said the week long anti-polio drive, which started in the entire district on May 23, had concluded successfully.

The CEO, while talking to APP that as many as 917,285 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils and towns of the district.

She said that 4,046 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, and 242 medical officers participated in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

She informed that children were also vaccinated at 307 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

The CEO informed that children who arrived from other districts to meet their relatives were also vaccinated, while around 250 refusal cases were also covered with the help of local community leaders after convincing their parents.

Dr Faiza said that Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and areas Assistant Commissioners visited various areas of the district to check the polio teams' performance and ensure the maximum coverage of the drive.

