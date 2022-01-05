UrduPoint.com

Health Authority Directs To Ensure Anti-dengue Spray In Educational Institutions Before Winter Vacations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Health Authority directs to ensure anti-dengue spray in educational institutions before winter vacations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Health Authority Dr Ehsan Ghani, on Wednesday, directed all the Deputy District Health Officers(DDHO) of the district to ensure dengue spray in all public and private schools before the end of winter vacations.

Addressing a training session of dengue field staff here at Rawalpindi Arts Council, he said dengue breeding could be controlled by adopting timely preventive measures as dengue mosquito upbringing started in March.

The DHO asked the DDHO to instruct the school administrations to clean all the furniture six hours before the students enter the classrooms and ensure proper ventilation to end the harmful effects of the spray.

Dr. Ehsan said that the spray work should be completed two days before the reopening of all educational institutions and remove breeding grounds of dengue larvae.

Later, the DHO distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

Related Topics

Dengue Rawalpindi March All

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

2 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

24 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

29 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

36 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

52 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of development s ..

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.