Health Authority directs to ensure anti-dengue spray in educational institutions before winter vacations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Health Authority Dr Ehsan Ghani, on Wednesday, directed all the Deputy District Health Officers(DDHO) of the district to ensure dengue spray in all public and private schools before the end of winter vacations.

Addressing a training session of dengue field staff here at Rawalpindi Arts Council, he said dengue breeding could be controlled by adopting timely preventive measures as dengue mosquito upbringing started in March.

The DHO asked the DDHO to instruct the school administrations to clean all the furniture six hours before the students enter the classrooms and ensure proper ventilation to end the harmful effects of the spray.

Dr. Ehsan said that the spray work should be completed two days before the reopening of all educational institutions and remove breeding grounds of dengue larvae.

Later, the DHO distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.