Health Authority directs to ensure vaccination of sacrificial animals

In order to avoid Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid Ul Azha, District health Authority has issued directions here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :In order to avoid Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid Ul Azha, District health Authority has issued directions here Thursday.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Tahir Rizvi said that as sacrificial animal were being transported in the city areas , it has been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from Congo fever and spread of virus could be checked by taking preventive measures.

He advised the people to slaughter the animals during day time on the occasion of Eid Ul Adha. While the Livestock Department is being instructed to ensure vaccination of the animals being brought to the city or cattle markets.

Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a lethal disease caused by Congo virus which is present in a tick, present in animals.