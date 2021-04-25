Health Authority enlists 2000 workers to eradicate dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :City administration has enlisted around 2000 workers for the identification and elimination of dengue larvae in the district.

District Health Officer, Health Authority Dr Zeeshan Khurram while talking to APP on Sunday, said the sanctioned staff for dengue surveillance was inducted on daily wages on a monthly salary of around Rs16,500, for which the health department followed the standard operating procedure.

Dr Zeeshan said keeping in mind the high number of dengue cases during the previous years, the health department had asked the provincial government to allow them to recruit at least 2000 health workers for carrying out surveillance to detect dengue larvae breeding.

He said the health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue.

He added that anti-dengue activities would not be compromised despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation and SOPs would also be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety of masses.

