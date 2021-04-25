UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Authority Enlists 2000 Workers To Eradicate Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Health Authority enlists 2000 workers to eradicate dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :City administration has enlisted around 2000 workers for the identification and elimination of dengue larvae in the district.

District Health Officer, Health Authority Dr Zeeshan Khurram while talking to APP on Sunday, said the sanctioned staff for dengue surveillance was inducted on daily wages on a monthly salary of around Rs16,500, for which the health department followed the standard operating procedure.

Dr Zeeshan said keeping in mind the high number of dengue cases during the previous years, the health department had asked the provincial government to allow them to recruit at least 2000 health workers for carrying out surveillance to detect dengue larvae breeding.

He said the health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue.

He added that anti-dengue activities would not be compromised despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation and SOPs would also be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety of masses.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

1 hour ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.