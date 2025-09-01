Health authority in action against dengue SOP violations

The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi has imposed a total fine of Rs.92,000.0 on various bakeries, hotels, food points, and other establishments for violations of prevailing health and sanitation laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi has imposed a total fine of Rs.92,000.0 on various bakeries, hotels, food points, and other establishments for violations of prevailing health and sanitation laws.

According to the details, immediate action was taken in response to complaints against sanitary inspectors, one inspector was suspended, show-cause notices were issued to four others, and proceedings under the PEEDA Act were initiated against two.

Following directives from the CEO Health Authority, inspections were conducted at locations including Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Kattariyan Market, Dhoke Naju, Holy Family Hospital Road, private schools, and girls hostels. For violations of dengue SOPs, a private school was sealed. Challan tickets totaling Rs92,000 were issued under the Punjab Hepatitis Act 2018 to a girls hostel, a private restaurant, a hotel and tyres shops in Kattariyan Market, among others.

All owners and managers were warned to take emergency measures for health and sanitation, with strict instructions issued for compliance with dengue SOPs.

It was emphasized that public health and sanitation is the top priority of the district government with cases to be registered for any violations.

Moreover, a departmental committee has been formed to address complaints from the business community and traders, with District Sanitary Inspector Shahid Mahmood appointed as secretary. Inspector Mahmood said that the Commissioner Rawalpindi and CEO Health Authority have a clear stance on complaints against sanitary inspectors.

" No tolerance will be shown to those involved in negative activities, and the strictest departmental action will be taken against them", he said.