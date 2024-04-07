Open Menu

Health Authority Inspects 1,411,751 Sites To Trace Dengue Larvae

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Health authority inspects 1,411,751 sites to trace dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The district anti-dengue squads had inspected around 1,411,751 sites for tracing the dengue larvae from January 1 to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, told APP that anti-dengue teams checked 1,121,425 houses and found dengue larvae during indoor surveillance at 2,064 homes.

Similarly, he added that during outdoor surveillance, the teams inspected 290,326 spots and detected larvae at 493 places while the required activity was carried out there.

He said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the occurrence of dengue spread was underway while special attention was given to under-construction and building's roof sites as they were vulnerable places for larvae breeding.

Dr Sajjad informed that only four dengue patients had been reported in the district this year and were sent to their homes after treatment.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found and advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not panic as dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.

