Health Authority Inspects Clinic On Wheels
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary on
Wednesday inspected the Clinic on Wheels at Butter Union Council, Adalat Garh,
Tehsil Sialkot.
According to a spokesperson, he reviewed staff attendance, medicine availability, and health
services, noting 73 OPD cases, 16 ultrasounds, and 12 family planning services.
He also assessed lady health workers efforts and issued instructions to enhance
service delivery.
