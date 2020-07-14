Health Authority issues heat stroke advisory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority has issued a heat stroke warning amid Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast that mercury is expected to rise by 45 degrees Celsius in next few days.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Tuesday told media that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of hot weather.

Stressing upon preventive measures, he advised the residents to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10am to 5pm, and if they do, they must take preventive measures such as covering their heads, drinking ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

" If they feel their body temperatures rising or any kind of headache, they should find a shade immediately and drink water as headaches were caused when the body is dehydrated," he added.

The CEO advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system as rise in temperature results in various respiratory disorders including diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions.

He urged upon the residents to rely more on eating fruits and vegetables instead of eating fried items like 'pakoras', 'samosas' and high-calorie foods.