Health Authority issues smog advisory

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Wednesday has issued an advisory regarding anti-smog measures, and urged the people to take precautionary measures in this regard.

Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, the District Health Authority chief advised the public to use face masks and goggles when leaving home, get the vehicles inspected to reduce smog pollution. He urged people to pay attention to construction sites and garbage areas so that dust, dirt, etc. does not mix in air. Also avoid burning garbage in streets.

He also emphasized that factories should install air pollution control devices.

He highlighted that the plantation has a pivotal role in controlling smog. Maximizing tree planting can contribute to smog reduction. He said that farmers should not burn crop residues.

The advisory suggested that the use of wet cloth for floor cleaning in houses is better than that of the broom. Keep the windows and doors of the houses closed, drink as much water as possible.

Dr. Asif informed that smog awareness counters have been activated in hospitals. In case of physical deterioration, one should refer to the hospital, he said.