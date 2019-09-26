Health Authority issues smog advisory

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Health Authority has issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of hot weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems among the masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority has issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of hot weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems among the masses.

DHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary said this while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar immediate measures are being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

The CEO said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measure and create awareness among the masses.

Dr Sohail advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza further recommended to avoid physical activity such as walking.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom.

He said that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

He said that smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.

Dr Ali said that promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.