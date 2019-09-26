UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Authority Issues Smog Advisory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:06 PM

Health Authority issues smog advisory

The District Health Authority has issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of hot weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems among the masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority has issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of hot weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems among the masses.

DHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary said this while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said that on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar immediate measures are being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

The CEO said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measure and create awareness among the masses.

Dr Sohail advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza further recommended to avoid physical activity such as walking.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom.

He said that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

He said that smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution.

Dr Ali said that promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Punjab Water Muhammad Ali From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

South Punjab not hit by dengue,says CM health advi ..

4 minutes ago

U.S. elections, impeachment may waylay free trade ..

59 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

China Has Evidence That US, West Are Behind Hong K ..

1 minute ago

Smoke From Fire at Chemicals Plant in French City ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir issue in spotlight at GCC-Pak ministerial ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.