Health Authority On Alert To Cope Dengue With Expected Rain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:48 PM

As the Meteorological Department has forecast rain with thunderstorm across the country in coming days, District Health Authority(DHA) directed all quarters concerned to be fully alert to cope with dengue larvae breeding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :As the Meteorological Department has forecast rain with thunderstorm across the country in coming days, District Health Authority(DHA) directed all quarters concerned to be fully alert to cope with dengue larvae breeding.

Talking to APP, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Chaudhry said that prevailing weather was suitable for larvae breeding and rain can increase its upbringing.

He said anti-dengue activities including indoor and outdoor surveillance or tracing larvae have been expedited keeping in view weather and prevailing environment.

The CEO said special attention is being given to those places where from larva has been detected during current checking.

He said that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards , graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, petrol pumps and all other spots are being ensured.

