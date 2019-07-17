Health Authority on alert to cope with expected dengue outbreak after heavy rains

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast Rain-thundershower with heavy falls in Rawalpindi during the week ,the District Health Authority has put the field teams on high alert on the possible breeding and spread of dengue during rainy season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast Rain-thundershower with heavy falls in Rawalpindi during the week ,the District Health Authority has put the field teams on high alert on the possible breeding and spread of dengue during rainy season.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan Wednesday told APP that the staff has been advised to remain alert so that dengue cases could be dealt promptly.

Pools of rainwater have also exacerbated the risk of dengue in the city as puddles provide a breeding ground for mosquito larva.

The CEO said anti-dengue activities have been expedited keeping in view weather and prevailing environment.

He said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication have also been lengthened besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases are being reported equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking.

The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Rahid called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.