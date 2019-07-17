UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Authority On Alert To Cope With Expected Dengue Outbreak After Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Health Authority on alert to cope with expected dengue outbreak after heavy rains

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast Rain-thundershower with heavy falls in Rawalpindi during the week ,the District Health Authority has put the field teams on high alert on the possible breeding and spread of dengue during rainy season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast Rain-thundershower with heavy falls in Rawalpindi during the week ,the District Health Authority has put the field teams on high alert on the possible breeding and spread of dengue during rainy season.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan Wednesday told APP that the staff has been advised to remain alert so that dengue cases could be dealt promptly.

Pools of rainwater have also exacerbated the risk of dengue in the city as puddles provide a breeding ground for mosquito larva.

The CEO said anti-dengue activities have been expedited keeping in view weather and prevailing environment.

He said that surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication have also been lengthened besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases are being reported equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking.

The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Rahid called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Dengue Water Alert Rawalpindi Lead Rashid Khan From

Recent Stories

Inner Mongolia's GDP grows 5.5 pct in H1

2 minutes ago

Smart Track App for Chief Minister’s Inspection ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to host families of victims of New Ze ..

2 minutes ago

Energy & Power sector generates Rs.91bn annually f ..

2 minutes ago

District admin's NOC required for collection of an ..

12 minutes ago

China's mountainous province sees robust GDP growt ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.