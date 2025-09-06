Health authority reports 17 new dengue cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi reported 17 new dengue cases been reported across various areas of the district.

According to the details, reported areas include Sadiqabad 3 cases while 2 cases each from Dhoke Babu Irfan and Girja, and 1 case reported each from Bangash Colony, Lakhan, Kahuta City, Takhat Pari, Rehmat Abad, Hazara Colony, CTC2,CTC3, CTR6 and CTR 12.

The data released by DHA shows a total of 27 confirmed cases have been admitted, with 40 patients currently under care. No deaths have been reported.

The authority has intensified efforts with 1,290 vector surveillance teams checking 4630509 houses, identifying 105378 positive houses and 15319 spot-positive areas. A total of 120697 sites have been detected larvae.

Punitive actions against larva detection and violations of dengue SOPs include 3390 FIRs, 1314 sealings, 3070 challans and fines totaling Rs.71,8013.0