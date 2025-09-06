Health Authority Reports 17 New Dengue Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi reported 17 new dengue cases been reported across various areas of the district.
According to the details, reported areas include Sadiqabad 3 cases while 2 cases each from Dhoke Babu Irfan and Girja, and 1 case reported each from Bangash Colony, Lakhan, Kahuta City, Takhat Pari, Rehmat Abad, Hazara Colony, CTC2,CTC3, CTR6 and CTR 12.
The data released by DHA shows a total of 27 confirmed cases have been admitted, with 40 patients currently under care. No deaths have been reported.
The authority has intensified efforts with 1,290 vector surveillance teams checking 4630509 houses, identifying 105378 positive houses and 15319 spot-positive areas. A total of 120697 sites have been detected larvae.
Punitive actions against larva detection and violations of dengue SOPs include 3390 FIRs, 1314 sealings, 3070 challans and fines totaling Rs.71,8013.0
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health authority reports 17 new dengue cases2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Mi ..2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness in Ghotki12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves projects related to public welfare, health, forests sectors12 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest 30 outlaws; drugs & weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with calligraphy and arts competitions12 minutes ago
-
Lunar Eclipse to grace the skies of Pakistan on September 0712 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights message of unity on Eid Milad and Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
CMG launches “Science on Wheels” for orphaned children22 minutes ago
-
People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi22 minutes ago
-
Defence Day observed with patriotic zeal in Mirpurkhas22 minutes ago