Health Authority Reports 24 New Positive Dengue Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) District Health Authority, Rawalpindi has reported 24 new dengue cases during last 24 hours. The per day positive cases' ratio has increased making a total of 213 dengue patients in Rawalpindi.

The updated data released by the health authority shows 16 patients were reported from Pothohar Town areas including Chak Jalal Deen, Kulyal, Takht Pari, Dhamyal, Bagga Shiekhan, Gangal, Kotha Kalan, Dhama Syedan and Girja.

Two patients were reported from the Chaklala Cantt board area and five from Municipal areas. One positive case has also been reported from Kahuta city.

A number of punitive actions against dengue larva detection and violation of SOPs were taken during the last 24 hours. The report shows financial penalties worth Rs.0.45 million were imposed on those involved in Dengue SOPs violations besides sealing the spots and registering FIRs.

