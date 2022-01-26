UrduPoint.com

Health Authority Seals 15 More Educational Institutions After Detection Of COVID-19 Virus

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Health Authority seals 15 more educational institutions after detection of COVID-19 virus

The District Health Authority on Wednesday ordered to shut down 15 more schools and three college in Rawalpindi after detecting Corona-virus positivity among students and staff members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority on Wednesday ordered to shut down 15 more schools and three college in Rawalpindi after detecting Corona-virus positivity among students and staff members.

The health authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed informed that 11 schools and four colleges were sealed as 83 students and staff members were tested positive of the fatal virus.

He said that the institutions had been closed for ten days including Government Girls High school Kahuta, Government Girls High School Kalial Adiala, Government Girls High School Westridge, Government Girls High School Sarafa Bazar Rawalpindi, Government Girls High School Elite Murree, Government Girls High School Kalrasidan, Government Girls High School Muslim Town, Government Girls High School Chowki Barhad Kotli Satyan, Government Koh Noor Girls High School, Government Boys High School Chongi 22, Government Elite School Morgah,Government Garden College Rawalpindi, Government Associate College for Women Murree Road, Government Associate College for Women Dhok Kala Khan and Government Associate College for Women Gawalmandi.

He added that authority had earlier closed down 24 educational institutions in Rawalpindi over detection of corona virus.

