Health Authority Seals A College On Violation Of Anti-dengue SOPs

Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:36 PM

Health Authority seals a college on violation of anti-dengue SOPs

The District Health Authority in the ongoing anti-dengue drive sealed a college for not taking notice of breeding larvae after being informed several times

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority in the ongoing anti-dengue drive sealed a college for not taking notice of breeding larvae after being informed several times.

District Health Officer Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP that teams during carrying out surveillance in various cantonment areas sealed City Standard College in the area of Shalley valley on detection of larvae having infectious symptoms.

He further said that strict action was being taken against the violators to save the people from the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Sikandari during price check activity in the city areas registered FIRs against two owners and imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on different shopkeepers on violation of the price control list.

