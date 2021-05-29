Health Authority seeks Rs 60.7 mln for installation of elevators at Wah hospital

The District Health Authority (DHA) has requested the Punjab government for the release of funds for the installation of elevators at Wah general Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) has requested the Punjab government for the release of funds for the installation of elevators at Wah general Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal told APP that Wah general Hospital had been completed at the cost of Rs 1256 million in April 2018 but the lack of elevator facilities makes it difficult for staff to shift patients smoothly.

Dr. Faiza informed that the Deputy Commissioner office has sent a summary to the Punjab government for the release of Rs 60.73 million amount for the execution of the project at the earliest.

"100 bedded hospital was set up to provide best health facilities to the residents of Wah, Taxila for which the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah had provided 96 kanals of land free-of-cost", she added.

The CEO said that as many as 201 staff including nine specialists, nine medical officers, seven women medical officers, three dental surgeons, and other Para- medical staff had also been recruited for this hospital while 11 departments including radiology, pediatric, orthopedic, gynecology, emergency were also set up to provide best health facilities to the residents of Wah, Taxila and adjoining districts.

